I-T raid at AICC official’s house

A special team of the Income Tax Department conducted search at the house of a person who works in the finance department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
The house of Mathews Varghese, who has been with the AICC for more than five decades, at Kurikkad near Chottanikara was raided by I-T sleuths on Friday and Saturday.
Documents were reportedly seized during the search by a team of three officials from Delhi. The local I-T (investigation) team from Kochi provided additional manpower to the officials.
The search was later closed. The case is directly handled by the Delhi team.
Mr. Varghese was reportedly present at his house when the search was undertaken.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.