I-T raid at AICC official’s house

A special team of the Income Tax Department conducted search at the house of a person who works in the finance department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The house of Mathews Varghese, who has been with the AICC for more than five decades, at Kurikkad near Chottanikara was raided by I-T sleuths on Friday and Saturday.

Documents were reportedly seized during the search by a team of three officials from Delhi. The local I-T (investigation) team from Kochi provided additional manpower to the officials.

The search was later closed. The case is directly handled by the Delhi team.

Mr. Varghese was reportedly present at his house when the search was undertaken.

