I-T officials search the premises of Faris Abubaker

March 20, 2023

Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) department searched the offices linked to businessman Faris Abubakar here on Monday.

It is learnt that the searches here are part of a country-wide inspection initiated by the investigation wing of the department in Chennai, including on his residence in Koyilandy and offices and the offices of his business associates in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

The controversial businessman had hit headlines earlier for his alleged proximity to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. V.S. Achuthanandan, former Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader, had termed him a ‘despised’ person.

The officials of the Income Tax department here are learnt to have searched the office of a prominent real estate group, alleged to have entered into land deals with Mr. Abubakar. The residence of a real estate agent close to him was also searched.

Though there was no official confirmation on the findings, the Income Tax department was looking at the investments behind the various real estate deals handled by him. They were also looking at the alleged money transactions related to the real estate deals made abroad, it is learnt.