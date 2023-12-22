I-T dept. searches firm linked to Malayalis figuring in Pandora Papers

December 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Income Tax department on Friday searched a software company here linked to three Malayalis figuring in the “Pandora Papers” investigation that had exposed the use of offshore tax havens by world leaders, business people, and celebrities to hide millions of dollars.

The department launched a probe after the investigation, which involved around 600 journalists from various mediahouses, unearthed their names based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial service companies around the world.

The Malayali businessmen who have come under the radar of the department included Manoj Padmanabhan, Joseph Job, and Cleetus Kurishingal, according to sources. Interestingly, Mr. Padmanabhan was the former State convener of the Aam Aadmi Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation revealed that they had set up shell companies in the British Virgin Islands. They were billing clients under the guise of an IT firm in Dubai. A major portion of their earnings was routed through these shell companies to tax evasion.

The documents seized from the software firm on MG Road will be verified as part of the probe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.