I-T dept honours Olympians, tax payers

The Income Tax Department celebrated the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence and 161 years of its existence by organising a special felicitation ceremony. Olympians, tax payers and retired department officials were honoured in the ceremony at the Central Revenue Building here on Wednesday.

Olympics hockey bronze medalist P.R. Sreejesh and Muhammad Anas Yahiya, a member of the Indian Olympics athletics team, were felicitated by B.V. Gopinath, the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Kerala, and Anand Kumar, Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) Kochi.

Federal Bank Limited and businesswoman Beena Kannan were felicitated for being top tax payers in the respective categories. Retired officials of the department were also honoured.

