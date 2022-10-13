I have not done anything illegal: Congress MLA Eldhose

A schoolteacher had accused Congress MLA Eldhose P. Kunnappillil of abducting and physically assaulting her

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 13, 2022 13:13 IST

Activists of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) during their protest march to the State Secretariat demanding the arrest of Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly in Thiruvananthapuram on October 12 | Photo Credit: PTI

Eldhose P. Kunnappillil, MLA, said on Thursday that he has not done anything against law in the controversy triggered by an allegation by a schoolteacher that he abducted and physically assaulted her to outrage her modesty.

“I will go by what the voters of the Perumbavoor have to say [on this issue]. Criminals have no gender difference,” he said in a social media post.

Mr. Eldhose said that power is not the last word for him. “The god whom I believe in will support me. I am not given to cheating and had never hoped that I would reach till this point in life. I will not be weakened [by such allegations] and will continue to move ahead holding on to truth,” he said.

The Congress MLA thanked all those who stood with him at the time of a crisis.

Several activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in Perumbavoor on Thursday demanding the resignation of Mr. Eldhose. They stated that the MLA has lost the moral right to continue in the post. The activists tried to barge into the office of the MLA. Police later removed them.

