Husband, four others charged with assaulting pregnant woman

01 July 2021 20:01 IST

The Aluva West police have registered a case invoking non-bailable charges against five persons in connection with an incident in which a young, pregnant woman was allegedly beaten up in a suspected dowry-related atrocity on Wednesday evening.

The police have arraigned as accused the woman’s husband Mohammad Ali Jouhar, 28, his mother Subaida, 55, his sisters Shabeena and Shareena, and his friend Muhudas. The accused are yet to be arrested.

Nehalath, 22, a resident of Thuruth in Aluva, who is four-and-half-a-months pregnant, was allegedly beaten up in the presence of her father Salim after she declined to oblige her husband’s demand to leave him. The incident took place at the couple’s house at Alangad.

Jouhar’s mother was also reportedly present at the time. His sisters were charged for allegedly harassing the victim over phone, repeating their brother’s demand. His friend has been accused of assaulting Mr. Salim who intervened when his daughter was allegedly beaten.

The case has been registered invoking Sections 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case assumes significance in the wake of many alleged dowry-related atrocities and deaths in recent times. Though police went to Jouhar’s house, it was found locked, and he and his mother could not be traced.

The couple got married nine months ago and the husband was allegedly paid ₹8 lakh and gold worth ₹2 lakh. Mr. Salim alleged that his son-in-law kept demanding more money. He said he had gone to her daughter’s house on Wednesday after being told by her husband that he wanted to sell the house to clear his debts. “He said the agreement for selling the house has been signed, but refused to show it. He then demanded that I leave with my daughter. When she declined to oblige, he beat her up. When I intervened, I was also beaten up,” said Mr. Salim.