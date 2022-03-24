Hunt on for woman in torture, POCSO case

Kochi

The city police are on the lookout for a woman, a resident of Edappally, in connection with the alleged torture of a girl when she was hired as a maid while still a minor and sexual harassment by her husband. The accused, identified as Selin, is on the run and police suspect that she is trying to move for an anticipatory bail fearing imminent arrest. Her husband, Paul, was arrested a few days ago on the charge of sexually harassing the girl while she is accused of torturing the girl. The girl, a resident of Karnataka, is now 21. She was reportedly hired by the accused couple in 2015. Paul was arrested based on a statement of the survivor. The survivor was reportedly forced into child labour after the death of her mother. Efforts are on to trace her father as well. The nightmare of the survivor was reported to the police by the neighbours. The police have since then registered a case invoking the POCSO Act, IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act.