Hunt for suspected MDMA supplier

The seizure of 583 milligrams of MDMA by the Ernakulam Excise Special Squad on Friday has perhaps emerged as this year’s second biggest catch of the premier synthetic drug by the Excise in the district.

Earlier this year, the Excise had seized 50 grams of MDMA, and the latest seizure was the next biggest haul. While the sleuths managed to pick up the carrier with the contraband, the supplier who handled him gave them the slip by a whisker.

Aslam, 21, was intercepted by the Excise team at Paravur Kavala while he was allegedly on his way to deliver the stuff to a potential client at a point at Aluva as directed by his handler Muhammed Fayas.

“The arrest of the carrier alerted the supplier who had given him the stuff and a scooter for its delivery. He has been absconding since then, and his mobile phone also remains switched though we have his residential address. Both of them were from the same neighbourhood near Paravur Kavala, and as per the confessions of the carrier, they had been in the business for the last several months and traded in drugs in similar manner multiple times,” a senior Excise officer told The Hindu.

Officials have launched a hunt for the absconding person as the carrier claims to be clueless about the source of the drug. The drug seized qualify as intermediary quantity and entails imprisonment of up to 10 years. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Act has put a low ceiling for synthetic drugs like MDMA with anything between half-a-gram and 10 grams qualifying as intermediary quantity and anything above 10 grams is treated as commercial quantity.

“Goa and Bangalore have emerged as the biggest origin points of stuff like MDMA flowing to the State. Drug rackets target youngsters visiting these places who then smuggle it in here mainly by road,” said A.S. Ranjith, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

However, gullible youngsters are also sold counterfeits of premier drugs like MDMA. In a recent incident in the district, the Excise seized 17 cubes from a group of youngsters, which had been sold to them as MDMA. “In our preliminary probe, they were found to be mere sugar cubes though we have sent them to the lab for detailed examination,” said Mr. Ranjith who felt that the ease of hiding and convenience of smuggling had triggered the flow of the drug to the State in the last few years.