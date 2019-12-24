Hunt for eco-friendly alternatives begins

With the State Government staying firm on its decision to end the use of single-use plastic bags and other accessories from January 1, there is obvious churning in the market for environmentally sustainable alternatives. Both market entities and voluntary agencies are up to the task, bringing out products of everyday use such as bags, plates and cups from materials as varied as tapioca starch to old paper and cloths.

“There is no dearth of ideas and it is up to the authorities to make sure that the ban is implemented in letter and spirit,” says M.M. Abbas, who has been in the forefront of a campaign that has been on for about two decades now under the city-based Organic Kerala Charitable Trust, an NGO engaged in recycling, organic agriculture and promoting healthy food habits.

S. Gopakumar, architect and part of Better Kochi Response Group, said the group had been engaged in suggesting alternatives to plastic so that the ban was sustainable. He said while it might not be possible for people to carry cloth bags all the time, availability of alternatives to plastic would go a long way. Both cost and convenience had to be considered, he said, pointing to the recent availability of bags from tapioca starch being brought out by a group here.

Nirmala Padmanabhan, who teaches Economics at St. Teresa’s College in the city, has been leading a group of over a hundred students in promoting bags from upcycled materials including cloth. Bags from used T-shirts were a hit, she said, pointing out that students had been promoting bags from used and new cloth for several years now.

Kudumbashree groups

The Society of Teresians for Environment Protection had successfully trained women under Kudumbashree groups across Kerala in making cloth bags, she added.

Father Prashant Palakkapilly of Sacred Heart College said students had been making their own contributions to promoting alternatives to plastic. The ballpoint pen campaign had seen students collecting used pens from the campus and providing them with fresh refills to encourage reuse. Besides, students have also been promoting pens with paper body so that the consumption of plastic is reduced.