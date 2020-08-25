Hunt for accused in rape of minor shifts to UP

The investigating team probing the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl of Eloor here has sought the help of the Uttar Pradesh police in tracing three natives of Rampur district suspected to be involved in the crime.

They had left Kochi for their homes following the lockdown in March. Three others, including Shahid, 24, of Hanupura; Farhad Khan, 29, and Haneef, 28, both from Rampur, were arrested on the charge of threatening and sexually abusing the girl since March. The Eloor police had invoked charges of gang rape, rape and provisions of the POSCO Act against the accused. The migrant workers were staying near the house of the girl, who had disclosed about the incident while undergoing a counselling session for mental depression, according to a senior official of the investigating team.