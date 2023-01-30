Hunger strike by housing board employees enters 41st day

January 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The joint group of trade unions at the Kerala State Housing Board (KHSB) will mark the 41st day of the relay hunger strike in front of the board headquarters on Tuesday by cooking and distributing rice gruel in a gesture symbolic of the present uncertainties facing the board and its employees.

The relay hunger strike began on December 22 under the common forum of various trade unions of employees and officers demanding that the board’s future be clearly laid out.

The protest action was launched after a query was raised as to why the board should not be dissolved. However, the Chief Minister is reported to have said that the board need not be dissolved. Employees’ unions have said dissolution of the board was the last resort. The first priority is for its revival. The government should also pay the more than ₹240 crore it owes to the board for undertaking housing schemes for the poor.

There have been public statements but no action on the ground on the board’s future, said V.K. Anilkumar of the Samyukta Samara Samithi following reports that the Chief Minister supported the view that the board need not be dissolved. General secretary of Housing Board Employees’ Union K.J. Xavier said the unions welcomed the Chief Minister’s stand, but it should be followed up with action.

He said the board’s role had been ignored after the Life Mission housing programme was launched. While the government borrowed around ₹3,800 crore for the housing programme, it is not ready to stand guarantee for the board to avail a similar loan to take up new and profitable ventures. The board has no liabilities. Other public sector units are extended support without considering their financial performance. However, when it comes to the board, which has no liabilities, the government and the departments concerned have taken a different stand, he added.

The board, which has completely paid back its loan to Hudco, earns money from rentals on spaces owned by it in towns and cities across the State. In Ernakulam district, its prime property — Revenue Tower — has around one lakh sq.ft. space of which around 50,000 sq.ft. have been rented out. Together with similar space in Kothamangalam and at the Panamapally Nagar office complex in Kochi, the board earns up to ₹40 lakh a year. However, the money is not sufficient to meet its expenses on employees and maintenance, it is learnt.

The employees are demanding that the dues to retired employees, pending for around six years, be paid, while the salaries should be paid regularly to the present employees. It is possible through profitable ventures undertaken by the board for which government support is needed.