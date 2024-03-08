GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hundreds throng Aluva Manappuram for Sivarathri rituals

March 08, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds thronged the Aluva Manappuram, on the banks of the Periyar River, from March 8 (Friday) evening onwards to participate in the Mahasivarathri celebrations.

Around 116 ‘balitharas’ (altars for ritualistic offerings) have been set up at the venue. The midnight lighting of the Sivarathri lamp will officially mark the beginning of the rituals. However, people who reached the temple from Friday morning onwards paid obeisance to forefathers at the balitharas.

The police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of visitors. Around 1,200 personnel have been posted at the venue and nearby places, including the sand ghat, balithara, control room, areas near the Siva Temple, watch tower, river ghat, parking area, entertainment zone, and foot bridge. Police personnel in plainclothes have also been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance. The district administration and the Aluva municipal authorities are coordinating works as part of the Sivarathri festival.

The Kochi metro has extended the timing of its services on March 8 and 9. Trains will operate till 11.30 p.m. from the terminals at Aluva and Thripunithura. The services will start at 4.30 a.m. on March 9 from both the terminal stations. From 4.30 a.m to 6 a.m, the frequency of train services will be every 30 minutes. The Kochi metro authorities said additional services would help devotees as well as those attending the UPSC examination on March 9.

The district administration has ensured steps to organise the festival in compliance with the green protocol. Twenty bio-toilets have been set up on the western side of the Manappuram. Waste bins have been set up to ensure proper disposal of waste. The Department of Food Safety inspected shops to ensure compliance with the food safety norms. Stringent action would be taken against those trying to sell food in unhygienic conditions, it said.

