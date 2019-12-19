Hundreds take to streets against CAA in Kochi

Hundreds of students took to the streets of Kochi on Wednesday demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Raising slogans against what they termed as the discriminatory and divisive policies of the Central government, the students said the new enactment was aimed at communal polarisation and victimisation of minorities in the country.

The campaign against the legislation began with the Students Federation of India (SFI) taking out a march from the Ernakulam Maharaja’s College. The rally, attended by hundreds of students, including girls, converged at the Kochi office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Kaloor. They also raised the Azadi slogan that has become popular on a large number of campuses in the country.

Hours later, students from a few city colleges assembled at Rajendra Maidan and took out a Long March to the RBI office.

The rally, which was not formally organised by any student organisation, witnessed students from city colleges, especially from campuses where no political activity is permitted, attending in large numbers. SFI and ABVP were the two student organisations that kept off the Long March, said one of the organisers of the event.

The day also witnessed around 450 techies, under the banner of Progressive Techies, organising a silent protest against the legislation.

The participants took out a march after covering their mouths with black clothes. Later, the participants collectively read out the preamble of the Constitution.

In the evening, students and former students of the Kerala Press Academy took out a protest march near the High Court Junction and symbolically burned the copy of the legislation.

Teachers, non-teaching staff and students of Ernakulam Maharaja’s college formed a human chain at the centre circle of the college protesting against the Act. Representatives of various organisations addressed the participants.