Hundreds perform Karkidaka Vavu bali in Aluva

Published - August 03, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Women perform Karkidaka Vavu rites at the Tirunettur Mahadeva Temple in Aluva on Saturday.

Women perform Karkidaka Vavu rites at the Tirunettur Mahadeva Temple in Aluva on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Hundreds converged on the Aluva manappuram to offer ‘Balitharpanam’ (paying obeisance to ancestors) on the occasion of ‘Karkidaka Vavu’ on August 3 (Saturday).

The rituals were held in the parking space of the Mahadeva Temple in Aluva as entry to the temple premises and the banks of the Periyar were not allowed in view of the muddy terrain. The temple and its premises were inundated after water level in the Periyar went up following heavy rain from the early hours of Tuesday.

Nearly 40 ‘balitharas’ (booths) were set up. In spite of restrictions, many turned up to perform the rituals. The parking space of the temple was crowded with devotees from the morning. They were not allowed to take a dip in the river or offer prayers at the temple.

The foot bridge from Palace Road to the Manappuram was also closed. Besides the police, personnel of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services and bomb squad were posted on duty in the area. Health officials were also present.

Kochi / Kerala / religion and belief

