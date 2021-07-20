Hundreds pay homage to Stan Swamy in Kochi

It was shocking that even the judiciary, to which the marginalised and the oppressed looked up to as a last refuge, did not empathise with Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who was unduly imprisoned and died while in custody, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan said on Monday.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to the ashes of Father Stan Swamy, kept for members of the public to pay homage, at Lumen Jyotis, a Jesuit house, at Kaloor, he expressed dismay at the activist being denied bail.

In his condolence message, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry said that a huge mass of humanity in India was left shattered by the death of Fr. Swamy, who questioned injustice and led a crusade against it. The Cardinal exhorted the Church to continue to fearlessly take up the cause of the marginalised.

Vicar General of Varapuzha Archdiocese Father Mathew Kallingal, Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, literary critic M.K. Sanoo, MLAs, political and socio-cultural leaders, and judges were among those who paid their last respects.

The ashes which arrived from Kozhikode were received here by Father Devasy Paul, the Superior of Lumen Jyotis, and Father Binoy. It was taken to Thiruvananthapuram from here.