Hundreds pay homage to crematorium caretaker

KOCHI

18 July 2020 00:27 IST

Chandran managed the crematorium at Ravipuram for 15 years

It was only fitting that Chandran had his last journey from the same crematorium where he assiduously served as caretaker for over 15 years. Hundreds bid adieu to him at the crematorium run by the Kochi Corporation at Ravipuram.

The 70-year-old, who had been suffering from cardiac problems for the last few months, died at a hospital on Thursday night.

He took up the job of caretaker in 2005 shortly after he retired from the police as head constable.

Advertising

Advertising

“Even before, he used to help the previous caretaker, Mohandas, who was also his distant relative. He eventually replaced Mohandas on the latter’s death,” said Sathyan C., brother of the deceased, who is now fulfilling the role of caretaker.

P.D. Martin, councillor of Division 55, within which the crematorium is located, has only good words for Chandran.

“He was very efficient and took good care of the crematorium.

“While the crematorium was electrified only eight years ago, Chandran used to be the all in all of the facility long before that,” he said.

Sathyan recalled that his brother was not the first choice after the demise of Mohandas but eventually took over after a couple of persons roped in during the interim period were found wanting.

Despite suffering from respiratory issues, Chandran was active with the management of the crematorium till a few months ago when his health began to deteriorate, and Sathyan came to his aid.

An affable person

“For someone doing not such a jovial job, Chandran was a very affable person. He had been to hospitals more than once over the past few months,” said Anildas K., his neighbour near Kasturba Nagar for over a decade.

The police gave a guard of honour to the late caretaker.

Chandran is survived by his wife and daughter. T.J. Vinod, MLA, and corporation councillors were present at the crematorium.