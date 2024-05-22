Hundreds join protest against mass fish kill in Periyar

Hundreds joined a protest leading to confrontation with the police in front of the Environmental Surveillance Centre of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) at Eloor on Wednesday following the massive fish kill caused by polluted waters in a branch of the Periyar.

Fishermen, backwater aquaculturists, cage fish farmers, environmental activists, and citizens concerned about the quality of water in the crucial riverine segment joined the protest seeking an explanation from the PCB about such frequent incidents.

Protesters from Varapuzha, Kadamakudy, Kothad and Cheranalloor panchayats, people’s representatives from Eloor municipality, and Congress workers were among those who participated. Cage fish farmers have sustained significant losses due to the death of commercially important fishes like pearl spots.

Purushan Eloor, environmental activist, claimed that the protesters were not satisfied with the explanation by PCB officials, who blamed oxygen depletion for the massive death of fish that started from Monday morning. Had the PCB officials acted in time, they would have identified the industrial units that discharged pollutants into the river, he claimed.

“From fish drought to fish death” is how the spokesperson of traditional fishermen’s union Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi reacted to the incident that reached a peak in the late afternoon of Tuesday when thousands of fish were floating dead in the area close to the Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge where the sluice gates are operated to prevent intrusion of salt water into the freshwater river branch.

The angry protesters dumped dead fish on PCB office compound seeking compensation and financial support from the government as they claimed that their livelihood was in peril because of uncontrolled pollution of inland waterbodies. The protesters joined a meeting called by officials before it ended around 3.30 p.m.

The protesters were given an assurance by the PCB officials that such incidents would not recur in the future, and that the board would make sure that the situation was closely monitored using CCTV cameras. But the protesters pointed out that the PCB had so far not been able to identify any culprits involved in polluting the river.

The protest came as Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies appointed a five-member committee on Wednesday to look into the fish kill. Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeepkumar said the committee would submit its report within three days. The committee has been appointed even as the varsity will also test the sample fishes collected from the river.

Meanwhile, a PCB official blamed the Irrigation department for not providing sufficient information on lifting of the sluice gate at Pathalam. But the department claimed that the sluice gates were opened, especially during rains, and that no prior information was generally provided in this regard. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has called for an emergency report from the PCB on the situation.

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) has demanded a judicial probe into the massive fish kill in the Periyar. AIYF state president N. Arun said in a statement that pollution of water used by thousands for drinking by chemicals was a matter of great concern. The federation had joined a protest in front of the PCB office on Wednesday.