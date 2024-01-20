Hundreds join district stretch of DYFI’s across the State human chain to protest Centre’s neglect of State

January 20, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Thousands participated in the nearly 46-km-long human chain organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Ernakulam on January 20 as part of the State-wide protest against the Centre’s “discrimination” against Kerala.

People from various walks of life, including women and elderly, joined hands as the pledge against the Centre’s discrimination towards the State in various sectors was read out at various points along the stretch between Pongam junction in Angamaly and Aroor.

The participants shouted slogans against the Centre and blamed the Narendra Modi government of having ignored the key demands of the State, including the delay in release of due revenue share. The Centre’s neglect towards development of public transport systems, including the delay in giving its nod for the SilverLine project found mention in the protest message rendered by the participants.

The lack of employment opportunities and disinvestment of the Central and State public sector units under the 10-year rule of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government also found mention in the message. DYFI activists, who were part of the chain in Angamaly, said the Modi government had failed to provide jobs to youth. Protests against the Centre’s discriminatory attitude towards the State would continue, they said. P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, representing the Kunnathunadu Assembly Constituency, said MLAs would participate in a protest to be held in New Delhi on February 8 against the Union government’s neglect of the State.

Critic M.K. Sanoo, who was part of the human chain at Vyttila, said the fascist forces in the country had tried to silence writers and journalists. “Such attempts to violate the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and expression have to be opposed democratically. The right to protest enjoyed by people cannot be curtailed by force,” he added.

The police had regulated traffic along the Aroor-Edappally stretch of NH66 and from Edappally to Muttom, Kalamassery, on NH 544 from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

