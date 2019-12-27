Hundreds flock to DH Ground to witness a rare spectacle

A feeling that dusk had descended within a few hours of dawn, and birds making a beeline for their nesting places, were among the sights that enthralled sky gazers during the solar eclipse that the city witnessed on Thursday morning.

With experts warning of the ill-effects of viewing the sun through naked eyes, organisations like Breakthrough Science Society hosted programmes to ensure safe viewing of the rare spectacle. Hundreds of people gathered at Durbar Hall Ground in the city and many other places to view the eclipse, using sun filters and telescopes which were arranged by the Society.

Among them were Jaggy K. Chandran, a teacher of Government Higher Secondary School, Puthenthode, Chellanam, and her son Steinbeck K., a Plus One student. “I had viewed a similar eclipse about a decade ago from Rainbow Bridge at Marine Drive,” she reminisced. “Here, the organisers described to us different phases of the phenomenon beforehand. They also provided us snacks to debunk the perception that one should desist from eating food during the eclipse. I viewed the eclipse through a telescope and sun filters that the Society gave to all of us. It was a rare sight to see hundreds of doves that are aplenty at DH Art Gallery and the ground and other birds leave for their nesting places, thinking it was dusk,” she said.

Then there was Surya Gayathry, a Standard 11 student of Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam. She was left spellbound by the shadows that the eclipse left of leaves of trees and shrubs. “The organisers informed us of the risks of watching it through naked eyes. I didn’t expect it would be such a unique spectacle,” she said.

Inaugurating the event, C. Ramachandran, a former ISRO scientist, exhorted people to inculcate scientific temper as enshrined in Article 51-A of the Indian Constitution. He also released a science calendar brought out by the Society.

The peak of the eclipse was at 9.29 p.m. People clicked images of what seemed like new moon that emerged beneath the canopy of trees. Pinhole cameras and ball reflecting mirrors too were arranged for people to safely witness the eclipse. Godfrey Louis, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Cusat, too addressed people at DH Ground. The Society arranged similar events in the city suburbs too.