ADVERTISEMENT

Hundred throng to pay homage to students killed in stampede at Cusat tech festival

November 26, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - KOCHI

At least four students were killed and 61 were injured in a stampede at an auditorium on the main campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology

The Hindu Bureau

 The students will be allowed to a look at their companions now as the police and University authorities make arrangements to control the crowd. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The bodies of three students, who died in a stampede at the venue of Inter University TechFest in Kalamassery on Saturday have been brought to the School of Engineering auditorium at the Cusat campus for the public to pay their homage.

As hundreds of students have thronged the venue a pall of gloom has descended on the campus. The students will be allowed to a look at their companions now as the police and University authorities make arrangements to control the crowd.

Also read | A student recalls horrors of ‘Black Saturday’

Earlier, Ministers P. Rajeeve and R. Bindu visited the campus along with top police officials and district collector NSK Umesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At least four students were killed and 61 were injured in a stampede at an auditorium on the main campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) where a tech fest was concluding on Saturday. Eyewitnesses said that the auditorium was jam-packed before the start of the music show. Those who rushed in did not realise that they were running into students, said a person.

Education Minister R. Bindu said, “A three member committee of experts will be constituted to study the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. The committee will also suggest ways to avoid such tragedies in the future.”

ALSO READ
A musical night that ended on a tragic note

University response

The university authorities said they did not anticipate such a crowd. Students from other educational institutions had also turned up at the venue for the music show. The gate at the entrance was kept locked to control the rush. But the situation went out of control when those waiting outside barged in amidst the sudden downpour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US