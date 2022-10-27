Human sacrifice: SIT launches probe into murder of first victim

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 27, 2022 23:35 IST

A day after the court granted police custody of the three accused in the suspected Elanthoor human sacrifice case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case started interrogation and collection of evidence on the alleged murder of Rosli who had gone missing from Kalady in July.

The accused were grilled at the Rural Police headquarters in Aluva though they were being kept in custody overnight separately at Kalady, Angamaly and Nedumbassery police stations. The accused were reportedly not fully cooperative with the interrogation.

According to sources, the key accused, Mohammed Shafi, was taken to a location crucial for evidence collection though the place was not revealed. The accused will be taken to more places in and around Kalady and to the house at Elanthoor where the suspected human sacrifices had taken place.

The SIT had returned the custody of the accused on Monday after wrapping up interrogation and evidence collection in connection with the murder of Padmam, a lottery vendor who had gone missing from Elamkulam in September. It was during the probe into that case that the SIT came across the alleged murder of Rosli.

