Human sacrifice: evidence collection continues

Accused taken outside Ernakulam for evidence collection

Accused taken outside Ernakulam for evidence collection

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the suspected human sacrifices took the accused to different places outside Ernakulam for evidence collection on Wednesday.

While Mohammed Shafi, aka Rasheed, the key accused, was taken to Changanassery, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila, the second and third accused, were taken to their home at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, where the alleged murders took place.

“We are looking for material evidences such as the mobile phone and anklet of Padma. They had been dumped by Shafi after her murder,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The SIT is focussing on the mysterious behaviour of Shafi not just with regard to the case but in general.

“We have received a lot of evidence, including cyber evidence. We cannot fully go by the accounts of the accused but will have to corroborate their versions,” said Mr. Nagaraju.

This is the second time that the accused were taken beyond the city for evidence collection . Last Saturday, they were taken to Elanthoor where extensive examination was conducted both in the house and compound with the help of forensic experts and sniffer dogs. A recreation of the crime was also held with an effigy of the women for scientific validation of the findings of the police.

The SIT collected blood samples, suspected to be that of the victims, from the crime scene and is in the process of testing them. Apart from Padma’s mobile phone, the police are also searching for the mobile phone of Shafi’s wife that he had allegedly used in his social media interactions with Singh.