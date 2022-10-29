Human sacrifice case: victim’s son writes to CM seeking immediate release of body

If we release the body, the family is likely to cremate it, leading to permanent destruction of evidence, says police officer

The Kochi City police have expressed their helplessness in handing over the body parts of Padmam, one of the victims of the suspected human sacrifice case, before the DNA results confirm her identity, even as a second letter was shot off to the Chief Minister requesting government intervention to get the body released without further delay.

In a letter dated October 28, R. Selvaraj, the victim’s son, said the family from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu had been camping in the city for nearly a month awaiting the body, which continues to be at the Kottayam Medical College. “Without work, we have run out of money. None, including the government, has helped us in arranging food and accommodation,” he wrote.

Padmam, a 52-year-old lottery vendor, had gone missing from Elamkulam on September 26 following which the family had filed a complaint at the Kadavanthra police station. Since then, it has emerged that she had been murdered in a suspected human sacrifice at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district.

However, the police said there was no other alternative but to wait for the DNA result proving the victim’s identity. Premature release of the body may result in the prosecution getting pilloried by the defence in court if the DNA result throws up a mismatch.

“The body was hacked into 56 pieces, and samples from each piece have to be tested. If we release the body, the family is likely to cremate it as per their custom, leading to permanent destruction of evidence. We have spoken to the family multiple times to impress upon them the need to wait for ensuring maximum punishment to the culprits who have murdered their dear one. Senior officers have also intervened to speed up the procedures,” said a senior official associated with the probe into the case.

Congress delegation

Meanwhile, a District Congress Committee delegation led by president Muhammed Shiyas and T.J. Vinod, MLA, visited the victim’s family at Udaya Colony on the direction of the Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday.

Mr. Shiyas dubbed the alleged apathy of the government in keeping the victim’s family waiting as ‘inhuman.’ No authorities concerned have inquired after them. The government should not be so cruel to the family, he said.

The delegation also handed over rent for a month and food kit to the family.