Human sacrifice case: Bail plea of third accused rejected

November 26, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bail plea of Laila Bhagaval Singh, the third accused in the Elanthoor twin human sacrifice case, was rejected by the Additional Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, on Saturday.

The trial court judge Shibu Thomas rejected the plea after considering the nature of the offense involved, the severity of a punishment that the conviction would entail, and the reasonable apprehension of the prosecution that the accused might try to intimidate or influence the witnesses. The larger interests of the public, the State, and society and the impact of the crime on society were also considered by the court.

Earlier, opposing the bail plea, T.P. Ramesh, public prosecutor, argued that the crime committed by the accused was one of the rarest of the rare cases. Two helpless women were brutally murdered and mutilated as part of a ritualistic human sacrifice. The crime had left a horrifying impact on society. Granting bail would give a wrong message to society, he argued.

