Human chain on February 15 for ‘protection’ of Cheriyapally

Matha Maitri Samrakshana Samiti, a forum for the protection of religious harmony, will organise a 5-km-long human chain in Kothamangalam on February 15 as part of the ongoing movement for the “protection” of Marthoman Cheriapally.

Samiti chairman A.G. George said on Thursday that a relay sit-in in front of the church had completed 64 days now, and that there was a view that the protest could be called off as the church did not face any threat of takeover. The High Court of Kerala is set to hear a plea on the issue on February 17, he added.

The historic Marthoman Cheriapally is among the churches that have been ordered by the Supreme Court (in July 2017) to be handed over to the Orthodox group of the Malankara Church. The Jacobite group, which now controls the administration and liturgy at the church, has vehemently opposed the takeover of the church.

The Samiti comprising people from different walks of life and religions have organised a relay protest against the possible takeover of the church. Mr. George said though the sit-in would be called off, the people of the town would be alive to the situation and the need for “protecting” the church.