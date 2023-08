August 03, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Priests and nuns of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly will form a human chain between Vanchi Square and Menaka Junction in the city on Friday to express their solidarity with the people of Manipur, where violence has raged for more than two months now. Father Jose Vailikodath, senior priest of the archdiocese, said that the human chain is being formed at 10.30 a.m. on the remembrance day of Joh Vinanni, patron saint of priests.

