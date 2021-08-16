HPCL honours its first lady POL tanker driver

HPCL officials R. Narayana Rao and Navin Kumar handing over a Honda Activa to the first lady tank truck driver, Delisha Davis, in the presence of her father Davis, in Kochi.

Kochi

16 August 2021 19:57 IST

Delisha Davis started working at Irumpanam terminal last year

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) felicitated Delisha Davis, the first woman POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants) tanker driver of the company as part of the Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. A communication from the company said HPCL Irumpanam terminal organised a special event to felicitate Ms. Davis, 24, on her ‘brave endeavour’ to venture into a tough zone of work.

Executive director Subodh Batra and CGM Sandeep Maheshwari were among those who attended the felicitation programme, which was conducted virtually. The Irumpanam terminal in-charge Navin Kumar handed over a Honda Activa two-wheeler to Ms. Davis on behalf of HPCL as a token of appreciation.

Ms. Davis has completed her postgraduation in commerce and took up the job as a truck driver to help her family and aged father. She also has a great passion for driving. She volunteered to learn tanker driving, motivated by her father who is also a heavy vehicles driver. She received her HVD licence in 2018 and certificate in hazardous goods transportation in 2019. During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, she braved all odds and started driving the tanker at HPCL Irumpanam terminal.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Davis said that HPCL is providing regular safety training related to handling of petroleum products. She added that she was not facing any difficulty at the workplace and the company was providing all facilities for women to work safely. “I am thankful to HPCL for recognising me on the occasion of the Independence Day,” she was cited as saying in a press release.