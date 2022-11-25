How was VC in-charge chosen for KTU, HC asks Kerala Governor

November 25, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court sought to know from the Kerala Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the universities, how Ciza Thomas was selected for the post of Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The court also asked why the charge was not given to some other VCs or Pro-VC (PVC) of the university.

It was while considering the petition filed by the State government challenging the appointment of Ms. Thomas that the court raised the questions. K. Gopala Krishna Kurup, the Advocate General who appeared for the State government, contended that Ms. Thomas was appointed without any consultation with the State government. The State government had suggested that the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology shall be given the charge. However, the Chancellor refused to consider the suggestion. Later, the State suggested that the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department shall be put in charge, which was also turned down. The Governor could have considered the V-Cs of other universities or PVCs for the post. However, the Governor appointed Ms. Thomas as the VC in-charge, the State argued.

The counsel for the Chancellor argued that the government shall be consulted only when the temporary vacancy of the V-C arises in a university. The appointment of the V-C of the Digital University was under the shadow of suspicion and hence he was not considered, he argued.

Appointee’s stance

The counsel for Ms. Thomas submitted that she was not allowed to function in the university and around 4,000 degree certificates remained to be signed in the university. However, the Registrar for the university denied the allegations. Ms. Thomas was appointed the VC in-charge after the Supreme Court declared the appointment of M.S. Rajasree as the V-C null and void.

The court felt that it was unfortunate that the Governor and the State government were fighting over the appointment of the V-C in-charge. The future of the students of the university shall be given due consideration while taking decisions, the court noted.