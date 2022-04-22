How can officers strike work, wonders HC

The Kerala High Court on Friday wonder how the Kerala State Electricity Board Officers’ Association could go in for a strike as the officers did not have trade union rights.

The court made the oral observation while considering two petitions challenging the strike organised by the association.

The Division Bench of the Court consisting of Justice C. S. Dias and Justice Basanth Balaji issued notices to the association and others in the case.

Arun Jose of Wayanad had moved the petition seeking to declare the strike illegal. K. V. Jayachandran Nair of Thiruvananthapruam approached the court pointing out that the statement of association leader M.G. Sureshkumar that the organisation would continue the strike violated the Kerala High Court order that the government employees shall not strike work.

The court will consider the case next Tuesday.