Housing project for flood-hit P&T Colony residents hangs fire

Greater Cochin Development Authority says it expects to start work by August 15

Two years ago, the residents of P&T Colony in Gandhinagar were promised houses that would not be inundated by the waters of the Perandoor canal every monsoon. The promise remains unkept and residents continue to watch helplessly as their homes and belongings are regularly submerged.

“On July 31, 2018, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a housing project at Mundamveli. The colony, which has been around for about 50 years, attracts some attention during the rains, but after that it is forgotten,” said Rajesh G., an autorickshaw driver who lives in the area.

Procedural delays

The housing project, to be implemented by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on about 70 cents in Rameswaram village, Mundamveli, is caught up in procedural delays. A total of 85 families from the area were to be rehabilitated in two four-storey housing blocks.

“The detailed project report was prepared and administrative sanction obtained when the company that participated in the process went bankrupt and closed, delaying the process entirely. Another firm that could take up the prefabricated method of construction had to be found. It has now been taken up by the Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society and technical sanction is expected next week. We hope to begin construction by Aug 15,” said V. Salim, GCDA Chairman. With a prefabricated structure, the project should be complete within seven months, he said.

Of the ₹15 crore that the project is expected to cost, ₹9.54 crore will be contributed from LIFE Mission funds. For the rest, the GCDA would have to find sponsors or CSR funds, Mr. Salim said.

“This is the only division in the Kochi Corporation that has not been declared Open Defecation Free,” said Poornima Narayan, councillor representing Gandhinagar. “Pipes carrying sewage open into the Perandoor canal and when the high tide sets in, the water carries all the waste back into the houses. The only way to resolve the issue is rehabilitation,” she said.