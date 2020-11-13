Housing, canal cleaning top poll issues in West Kochi

Most residents affected by COVID-19 restrictions on harbour activities, related labour

Promises to free West Kochi of its housing woes and cleaning of canals are likely to feature in the poll promises for the area’s 28 divisions.

Housing is a perennial issue for residents who spend their meagre earnings on rent, said Shameer T.A., a resident of Kalvathy, who helps with unloading work on Willingdon Island. Most residents in the area rely on the harbour and Willingdon Island for work and were hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, he said.

Jaifin Kareem, of Sunrise Kochi, a Fort Kochi-based NGO that has been working towards ensuring better housing facilities in the area, said that the city’s landless people were mostly concentrated in West Kochi. “In some of these colonies, water supply is a problem since residents rely on public taps. Not much has been done to do away with this reliance on public taps,” he said. Rajiv Awas Yojana was a step towards dealing with at least the landless in Thuruthy, but that hit several hurdles, he said.

Sandra Morris, a resident of Fort Kochi, who is an office-bearer of one of the residents’ associations in the area, said that some development was brought to the area through projects under the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), but there was still a long way to go.

The corporation could also streamline and improve the roro service, besides resuming the Fort Queen boat service, to improve West Kochi’s connectivity, said Padmanabha Mallya of the West Kochi Passengers’ Association.

Including LDF-backed independent councillors, the LDF had the support of 16 councillors, while there were 11 UDF councillors from the 28 divisions of West Kochi lying on one side of the Thoppumpady bridge. The area had one BJP councillor.

“Housing, including the RAY project at Thuruthy, is an issue that will be addressed seriously. We cannot move forward without addressing the area’s housing problems. The Manthra canal, which is in bad shape, will also have to be cleaned. Modernising the slaughterhouse which has remained defunct for long, is also on the agenda,” said M. Anil Kumar, who is leading the CPI(M) team of candidates for the corporation.

Outgoing Deputy Mayor K. R. Premakumar said that the UDF’s promises would include completing the RAY project, besides faster completion of the CSML projects in the area. Cleaning of the Rameswaram-Kalvathy canal was another key issue, he said. Promises made in the current financial year’s budget for infrastructural and other projects in West Kochi would also be kept, he said.