Housing Board project in Kochi can prompt more builders to go in for GRIHA rating

January 25, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The mega project of the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) at Marine Drive in Kochi will seek to achieve green building ratings under GRIHA norms, underscoring a concerted effort to achieve sustainability.

A senior KSHB official said on Thursday that GRIHA norms were now widely accepted, and that major projects were planned to achieve the highest ranking possible.

The Board is keen to see that the residential-cum-commercial and office complex coming up on 17.9 acres at Marine Drive in a joint venture with National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited will achieve green rating under the Integrated Habitat Assessment norms even if not in the highest platinum category. The move by the Board will help inspire more builders to go in for green ratings to meet sustainability targets set by the government in terms of energy and water use efficiency, accessibility, and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

GRIHA came into existence as a green rating tool for buildings under Indian climatic conditions. As per the norms, the buildings have to perform against nationally recognised benchmarks in terms of environmental performance.

The State Cabinet gave the green signal on Wednesday for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the KSHB and NBCC for the project that involves investment to the tune of ₹3,000 crore. The project will have around one lakh sq.ft. of space as a green belt.

Meanwhile, the Board is set to launch five new housing and commercial complex projects in Ernakulam soon. They include two residential complexes in Thrikkakra, a commercial complex at Panampilly Nagar, a commercial and residential complex at Kaloor, and a residential complex at Kumaranasan Nagar in Kadavanthra.

The projects in Thrikkakara include eight residential units in the satellite township, Padamugal, and a 90 residential flat complex near NGO Quarters. KSHB sources said that all the five projects were expected to be launched this year itself.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.