Housing board launches schemes for economically weaker sections

October 05, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) has launched two new programmes to help the economically weaker sections own houses. The schemes include a loan-linked subsidy scheme for the middle-income group and a programme to help government employees and staff of government-owned public sector undertakings with their own land but without house.

The programme of loan-linked subsidy scheme, provided for in the State Budget for 2023-24, is the result of a proposal submitted by the KSHB. The programme has been given administrative sanction and a government order issued in this regard, KSHB sources said. Under the scheme, 25% of the expenses on building a house will be given as government subsidy. The remaining 75% will be the contribution of the beneficiary.

The government has provided for ₹8 crore for the purpose under the State Budget. The KSHB has been designated as the agency for implementing the project, and it will use its resources to supervise the programme.

Those who receive money in instalments for building houses from their loan with nationalised, scheduled or government-approved banks will get the government subsidy along with instalments from banks. The carpet area for the government-subsidised house has been limited to between 100 and 160 square metres.

A committee appointed by the KSHB will select the beneficiaries from among the applicants. There will be a certain volume of reservation for widows, people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the physically challenged. Those selected should produce documents along with a recommendation by the bank manager to the KSHB.

For the scheme involving government employees or employees of quasi-government establishments, the government will provide a loan of up to ₹40 lakh or 85% of the estimated cost at an interest of 8.15%. The security on the loan will be the land on which the house is being built and the house itself.

