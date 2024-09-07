Housewarming under ‘Ente Veedu’ project held in Thiruvananthapuram

The housewarming function of the second home under a welfare project initiated by the Kerala Cine Drivers’ Union affiliated to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala was inaugurated by Sibi Malayil, filmmaker and president of the federation, at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on September 5 (Thursday).

The ‘Ente Veedu’ project aims at helping union members, who are unable to realise their dream of having a shelter of their own. Such homes are constructed by utilising the welfare fund of the union, according to a release.