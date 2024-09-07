GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Housewarming under ‘Ente Veedu’ project held in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - September 07, 2024 12:57 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The housewarming function of the second home under a welfare project initiated by the Kerala Cine Drivers’ Union affiliated to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala was inaugurated by Sibi Malayil, filmmaker and president of the federation, at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on September 5 (Thursday).

The ‘Ente Veedu’ project aims at helping union members, who are unable to realise their dream of having a shelter of their own. Such homes are constructed by utilising the welfare fund of the union, according to a release.

Published - September 07, 2024 12:57 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / Malayalam cinema / public housing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.