Houses to be built for Wayanad landslide victims

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:40 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Small Industries Association will join hands with the State government to provide 10 houses to those affected by the massive landslide in Wayanad district. The industries association will identify one acre to build the houses, said A. Nizaruddin, president of the association on Thursday. The association has conveyed this to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, he added. Cochin International Airport Limited will contribute ₹2 crore to the Statewide fund for helping the victims of the landslide, said a spokesman for the airport authority in Kochi.

