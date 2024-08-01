GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Houses to be built for Wayanad landslide victims

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:40 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Small Industries Association will join hands with the State government to provide 10 houses to those affected by the massive landslide in Wayanad district. The industries association will identify one acre to build the houses, said A. Nizaruddin, president of the association on Thursday. The association has conveyed this to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, he added. Cochin International Airport Limited will contribute ₹2 crore to the Statewide fund for helping the victims of the landslide, said a spokesman for the airport authority in Kochi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.