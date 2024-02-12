Houses ripped apart and left uninhabitable in Thripunithura explosion

February 12, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

M.J. Antony, a 62-year-old autorickshaw driver, has been literally left homeless after what he called his home for the last 26 years was ripped apart and left uninhabitable in the blast.

His house was among those in the immediate vicinity of the blast site and hence bore the brunt of it. When he left the home with his wife and daughter to attend a funeral at Varapuzha around 8.50 a.m. on Monday, he had no inkling that they would return to such a tragedy.

The blast left a gaping hole on the wall of the first storey, and the truss roof, after being consumed in the fire, was left hanging precariously. Inside, it looked like a wild elephant had run amok, nothing less.

“We were spared only because we were away and that perhaps is the only silver lining. We will have to move out. There is no way we can live here any longer,” said Mr. Antony, walking through the debris.

In another house nearby, a plate of half-filled food was seen left behind in the drawing room. Sarojini Amma, 82, was reportedly having food when she was injured by glass shards, and had to be rushed to the hospital.

In the compound of the house right next to the blast site lay a smashed car. Sanal Kumar and his family, including four-year-old twin girls, had been living there on rent. He had to rush his injured daughters to the hospital soon after the blast.

“The moment I heard the blast, I knew that it was the firecrackers and I rushed to the spot since our local boys used to work at the storage unit. Thankfully, none of them were there since they had gone to the temple for witnessing the fireworks display in the morning and had stayed behind for having tea. Even before I reached the spot, I could see the fire raging and smoke billowing out. Children at the nearby anganwadi were crying out of fear,” said Raman T.R., an elderly man who runs a shop in the neighbourhood and was one of the first to reach the site.

Ajith Kumar looked at the heavily damaged Young Men’s Association Club that had been recently renovated at an investment of ₹6 lakh. Workers were yet to be paid in full and a debt of ₹2.50 lakh was still outstanding, he said.

