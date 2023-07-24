ADVERTISEMENT

House surgeon’s murder: Kerala HC adjourns hearing on plea for CBI probe

July 24, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to August 17 a writ petition filed by K.G. Mohandas, father of Vandana Das, the house surgeon who was murdered at the Kottarakara taluk hospital, seeking a CBI probe into the case. The petitioner alleged that the investigation was not on the right track. The State government submitted that a fair and impartial investigation was being conducted into the case. No undue leverage would be given to any person to save the accused. The investigation was being conducted in an utmost professional manner. All scientific methods were being used for unearthing the truth in this case. Therefore, there was no need for a CBI probe in the case, the government said.

