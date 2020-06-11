KochiKOCHI 11 June 2020 00:19 IST
House rented for quarantine attacked
Hunt on to trace miscreants
The Ramamangalam police have registered a case against unidentified persons who pelted stones at a house rented out for quarantine.
The house at Ooramana was targeted after the owner had rented it out to a youth from Mumbai for self-quarantine in the face of opposition from local residents.
The police had registered a case under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and a hunt is on to trace the miscreants.
