House rented for quarantine attacked

KOCHI

11 June 2020 00:19 IST

Hunt on to trace miscreants

The Ramamangalam police have registered a case against unidentified persons who pelted stones at a house rented out for quarantine.

The house at Ooramana was targeted after the owner had rented it out to a youth from Mumbai for self-quarantine in the face of opposition from local residents.

The police had registered a case under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and a hunt is on to trace the miscreants.

Advertising

Advertising