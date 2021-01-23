House panel reviews city projects

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development, headed by Chairman Jagdambika Pal, visited the city on Saturday to evaluate the progress of schemes initiated by the Union government.

They visited the Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (IC4) set up by Cochin Smart Mission Limited. The visit was after a meeting held to assess the implementation of projects under the Smart Cities Mission, and other schemes like Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The meeting was attended by officials including Kudumbashree executive director S. Harikishore, LSGD (Urban) Principal Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, District Collector S. Suhas, CSML CEO Jafar Malik, and KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.