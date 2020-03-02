House keys given to 100 flood victims

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hands over the key to a house, built by Rotary International, to a flood-hit family in Kochi on Sunday.

Kochi

02 March 2020 00:36 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handed over keys to 100 houses built by Aster Volunteers for victims of the 2018 floods, here on Sunday.

It marked the completion of the first phase of the 250 houses which were announced as part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative. Aster Volunteers is the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Aster DM Healthcare.

The Chief Minister also felicitated Rotary International, partners of the project, and people who donated land for the project. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayan said that Aster Group had set an example for others with such social service initiatives.

Advertising

Advertising

Azad Moopen, managing trustee of the foundation, spoke.

New schemes

Meanwhile, speaking at a Rotary International event, the Chief Minister said new schemes would be chalked out for people who might have been excluded from the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission, the State government’s housing project.

To create a homeless-free State, such schemes would be devised, he added. The keys to 28 houses built by the organisation were handed over to 2018 flood victims at the function.