House in Pachalam gutted in fire

A tiled-roof house at Safdar Hashmi Lane in Pachalam was gutted in a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

No one was injured as the four-member family staying on rent ran out of the house as fire engulfed the building. A preliminary estimate by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services cited short circuit as the possible reason for the fire. The family had initially thought that the fire was caused due to a leak from the cooking gas cylinder. The inspections revealed that there was no such leakage.

Fire force personnel said three of the four rooms in the house were completely destroyed in the fire.

Two fire tenders from the Club Road station and one from Gandhinagar were pressed in to service. The timely response of the personnel helped in checking the spread of fire to nearby houses.