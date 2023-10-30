ADVERTISEMENT

House broken into as owner was attending prayer meet in Kalamassery

October 30, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as multiple explosions ripped through a convention centre in Kalamassery hosting a prayer meet of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Sunday morning, the house of one of the believers attending the convention was being broke into, leading to the theft of 27.50 sovereigns of gold and diamond worth around ₹15 lakh.

The Ernakulam North police took a person into custody on Monday in connection with the case. The accused was identified as George Prince, 36, of Elamkulam. Incidentally, he is also a member of the Jehovah Witnesses’ congregation and was related to the targeted family. The theft was borne out of enmity, said the police.

The house was reportedly broken into by pulling down the back door using a crowbar around 8.30 a.m. The police said that the accused knew that the owner of the house was attending the prayer meet.

