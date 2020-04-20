Hotspots in Ernakulam to be under strict surveillance

Lockdown will be implemented strictly in COVID-19 hotspots in the district even after April 24, Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said. No one would be allowed to go out of hotspot areas, he said in a press meet on Monday. Kochi Corporation areas and Mulavukad panchayat are the hotspots in the district.

Lockdown restrictions would be followed strictly in all other areas in the district till April 24, he added. Action would be taken against those found violating norms.

No one would be allowed to enter hotspot areas except essential services, the Minister said. Barricades and police check-posts would be set up to control the movement of people, he said.

Wearing a mask was important while going out after April 24. People should use either a handkerchief or a home-made mask or other disposable ones to cover mouth and nose. Action would be initiated against those not wearing masks, he said.

Panchayats and municipalities had been asked to ensure cleanliness in their areas before April 24, the Minister said.

The district was planning ahead for measures to be undertaken for the opening of the airport even though there was no move to open airports yet, he said. A drill would be held on Tuesday in this regard, he added.

District Collector S. Suhas, SP K. Karthik, District Medical Officer N.K. Kuttappan and Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Poonkuyali were present at the meet.