Hotels, tourists feel the quarantine challenge

KOCHI

16 March 2020 01:20 IST

Industry uncertain about providing rooms for guests

The government directive to quarantine all persons reaching the city from other countries for 14 days has become a challenge for both hoteliers as well as tourists.

“Many of them come here for two weeks’ holiday,” said the manager of a nine-room resort in Fort Kochi, which has only two foreign guests now. “We have been sending mails to all guests indicating cancellation of accommodation. Many have cancelled on their own too.”

Off the radar

But, there could be some who are touring around, having escaped the Health officials’ radar in various parts of the country, said the resort manager. However, such people would find it difficult to get accommodation anywhere as the hoteliers are fully aware of the situation and would demand certification that they are COVID-19-free from them.

Advertising

Advertising

A Belgian tourist, who was here for over a month on the last leg of his tour, wanted to go to Munnar, before leaving the country. But the Munnar hotelier did not confirm the tourist’s accommodation. “On our advice, he hastened his journey to his home country,” said the manager.

Uncertainty prevails in the hotel industry on whether to provide a room for a guest or not in the wake of COVID-19 spread, he added.

The travel visas of foreigners got cancelled on March 13, but there are those who had arrived here in the city earlier.

Yet another hotel with 73 rooms had over 60% occupancy till Saturday. On Sunday, only 10 guests were remaining and two have been quarantined.

“We have given instructions to the guests regarding quarantine and they are following it,” said the manager of the hotel. “Ours is primarily a corporate hotel and the month is rather bleak with cancellations of many meetings and rooms,” he added.