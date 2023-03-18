Hoteliers to protest against LPG price hike

March 18, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The march is being organised under the aegis of the Ernakulam district committee. Association president T. Jayapal will inaugurate the march. A statement issued by the association said that besides hiking the price of commercial gas cylinders by ₹351 per refill, oil marketing companies had stopped paying incentive, which had resulted in hoteliers having to forgo the discount they enjoyed so far on gas price. The overall impact is that hoteliers were effectively facing an increase of ₹600 per refill of cooking gas, the statement added.