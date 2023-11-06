Hoteliers slam night curbs on restaurants in Thrikkakara

November 06, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association has described as “impractical” and “surprising” an order from the Thrikkakara municipal authorities to keep eateries closed between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Protesting against the order, district leaders of the association said here on Monday that the authorities had issued the order to restrict or prevent the sale of intoxicating materials.

Restaurant owners said the police should swing into action to bust the network of people selling intoxicating materials. The police must intensify checks. Closing eateries and restaurants between specified times is not going to wipe out the menace of intoxicating materials, hoteliers said.

Besides, the Thrikkakara municipality is imposing restrictions that are not in place in other neighbouring local bodies. The road from Edappally Toll to Sea Port-Air Port Road has the Kalamassery municipality on one side and the Thrikkakra municipality on the other. The restrictions will now be applicable only for restaurants and eateries operating on one side of the road, they added.

It is time the police and the Excise intensified checks. Strong action should be initiated if any eatery or establishment is found helping sale of intoxicating materials. Instead, the Thrikkakara municipal authorities have introduced a ‘Tughlaq-like reform’, and hoteliers plan to organise strong protest against the move and take the matter to court, said association district president T.J. Manoharan and district secretary K.T. Rahim.

