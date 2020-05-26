Kochi

Hoteliers in Kochi developing app for food delivery

They allege that aggregators are trying to exploit hotel owners

Taking a cue from their counterparts in Kozhikode, hoteliers in Kochi are developing their own mobile application for food delivery. “The application is now at an advanced stage and will be ready for launch soon,” said Aziz Moosa, district president of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association here on Tuesday.

He said that about 30% to 40% of the hotels and catering institutions in Kochi had returned to business, though not in full swing, with the partial lifting of the lockdown last week.

Suhail Mohammed of Kozhikode, State vice-president of the association, said that Kozhikode city restaurant owners were relying on an online platform for food delivery. Around 40 restaurants in Kozhikode city area, he said, were depending on the service now. There were about 2,000 restaurants in the city area, he added.

Mr. Azeez said that food delivery aggregators were trying to exploit hotel owners by demanding for 20% to 30% commission on sales. The association was developing an app exclusively for Kochi city and another one for the entire State, he added.

Appeal to KSEB

Restaurant owners have, in the meanwhile, appealed to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to forgo the fixed charges being levied on service providers. Fixed charges come to about 10% of the bill. They said that the government must provide them relief because of the constraints in doing business during the lockdown period.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 7:06:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/hoteliers-in-kochi-developing-app-for-food-delivery/article31679781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY