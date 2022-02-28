Hoteliers allege artificial rise in price of poultry meat in Kerala

Stakeholders want government to intervene and increase meat production

Hoteliers have claimed that there is an artificial rise in the price of chicken, which has affected business profitability at a time when the catering and hospitality industry is recovering from a serious setback caused by COVID-19. Azees Moosa, representing hoteliers, said on Monday that the price of live chicken had gone up to ₹140 a kg, which translated into around ₹200 in meat price. The level of chicken price now will force hoteliers to increase the prices of everyday favourites like biriyani, he said, adding that it would affect eateries catering for those looking for affordable food. “The price of poultry meat had gone up by ₹5 a kg on Monday. The price rise is artificial. There is no reason for the price to be going up at this time of the year,” he said, pointing out that the onset of summer generally saw a fall in demand for meat at eateries. Hoteliers claimed that the price of poultry meat had gone up 40% during the past fortnight. Meanwhile, hoteliers have sought government intervention in the matter and an increase in poultry meat production. Meat Products of India (MPI), a government undertaking engaged in selling meat products across the State, said it was processing 2,500 birds per shift a day, processing a total of 5,000 birds. The company has also been sanctioned a ₹2-crore project to set up a processing plant for another 5,000 birds a day. MPI sources said tenders for the project would be invited soon. MPI is also setting up a plant for value-added meat products in Kollam district, where sausages, kebabs, and marinated chicken will be processed, company sources said.