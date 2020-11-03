Hoteliers’ association to roll out app for food aggregation, sale

KOCHI

03 November 2020

‘REZOY’ to be launched this month and will involve 200 eateries in Kochi

Around 200 hoteliers in Kochi city will be part of a pilot project to launch an online application for food aggregation and distribution.

The application ‘REZOY’ is being launched this month and will initially involve around 200 eateries in Kochi, says Aziz Moosa of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association. Hoteliers feel there is stiff competition in the market, and hotel owners need to stand on their own to face the competition from other online food aggregators and suppliers, he adds.

“We will not exclude anybody from the network. It will include the smallest eateries to three-star facilities,” says Mr. Moosa, pointing out that some of the other delivery services focused mainly on high volume restaurants.

According to him, restaurant and hotel owners felt the need to support all outlets as the COVID-19 lockdown and loss of business had affected all the association members, irrespective of their volume of business during the last eight months.

It is estimated that there are around 33,000 hotels and restaurants across Kerala and most of them are members of the association, says Mr. Moosa. The mobile application will be immediately available for hoteliers to deliver food directly with their own arrangements. The association is also planning to engage food delivery agencies after studying the results of the pilot project.

The hotel and restaurant business has taken a big hit from the COVID-19 restrictions and the continuing spread of the pandemic. Though most of the eateries are open now, the business volume is down substantially. While many outlets are still sticking to delivering only food parcels as per orders, there are others who have opened completely.